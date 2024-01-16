The Madison County Commissioners have hired Eric Weflen as the county’s representative on the jail project. The Herald Bulletin reports he will oversee general project management for the county. The contract is not to exceed $421,000.
Weflen said the design for the new jail remains to be finalized and construction documents completed.
County Hires Representative For Jail Project
The Madison County Commissioners have hired Eric Weflen as the county’s representative on the jail project. The Herald Bulletin reports he will oversee general project management for the county. The contract is not to exceed $421,000.