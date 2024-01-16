County Hires Representative For Jail Project

The Madison County Commissioners have hired Eric Weflen as the county’s representative on the jail project. The Herald Bulletin reports he will oversee general project management for the county. The contract is not to exceed $421,000.
Weflen said the design for the new jail remains to be finalized and construction documents completed.

Previous Post
Report: Convicted Killer Faces Gun Charge

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom