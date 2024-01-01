Shots Fired in Muncie New Year’s Eve Day

WMUN / WLBC Radio News learned of the following incident minutes after it happened, but waited for official word. What follows is a 1/1/2024 Release from Muncie Police Department.

On 12/31/2023 at 3:22 p.m. Officers of the Muncie Police Department responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Gilbert St. on the report of shots fired. The caller reported hearing 5-6 shots. It was then

reported that there was a male subject who had been shot in the leg. officers arrived and rendered aid. The victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to BMH/|U Health for further treatment. The investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Jeffrey D. Hardrick. Hardrick reportedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle where the victim was sitting. There is a reported on-going dispute between the victim and Hardrick. Hardrick was remanded to the Delaware County jail on the initial charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun. If anyone has any further information on this case, please contact the Muncie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 765-747-4867.

Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell