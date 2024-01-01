Shots Fired in Muncie New Year’s Eve Day

WMUN / WLBC Radio News learned of the following incident minutes after it happened, but waited for official word. What follows is a 1/1/2024 Release from Muncie Police Department. 

On 12/31/2023 at 3:22 p.m. Officers of the Muncie Police Department responded to a residence in the 300 block of E. Gilbert St. on the report of shots fired. The caller reported hearing 5-6 shots. It was then
reported that there was a male subject who had been shot in the leg. officers arrived and rendered aid. The victim, a 29-year-old male, was transported to BMH/|U Health for further treatment. The investigation led to the arrest of 31-year-old Jeffrey D. Hardrick. Hardrick reportedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle where the victim was sitting. There is a reported on-going dispute between the victim and Hardrick. Hardrick was remanded to the Delaware County jail on the initial charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Recklessness and Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun. If anyone has any further information on this case, please contact the Muncie Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 765-747-4867.

Deputy Chief Melissa Criswell

Previous Post
Swearing In Ceremonies In Anderson
Next Post
Muncie Man Arrested In Sunday Shooting

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom