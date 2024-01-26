Setting the Table: Discussing Gun Violence and Public Safety

It was the first events of a two year effort just launched in Muncie, called Setting the Table – a roundtable conversation about gun violence prevention and public safety. The events are moderated by Carlton Mayers, as organized by the Muncie NAACP and others. I was there, and witnessed excellent, productive conversations, facilitated by a cell phone and website system where the kids answered questions anonymously, and their comments appeared real-time on a screen for all to see, and share.

Over the past two days, these events happened with students from the Muncie Community Schools, and at the Wednesday night event, high school aged kids’ thoughts were heard about the need for leadership and mentors, a community gathering place, and the need for ongoing conversations. They did not seem to talk a lot about guns, but did consider the pros and cons of metal detectors at schools and events, among other ideas. The events are moderated by Carlton Mayers, as organized by the Muncie NAACP and others.

Is she supportive of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson? Congresswoman Victoria Spartz…

the 5th District Congresswoman was on WMUN’s Delaware County Today yesterday – replay on WMUNmuncie.com.

Speaking of Congresswoman Spartz, she talked about her Yorktown Town Hall today from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. with Steve Lindell, Steve mentioned that Chase Bruton encourages his staff to wear a Hawaiian shirt on Friday’s, so he suggested that she might play along…

The 5th District Representative will also be in Gas City tomorrow.

“Cincinnati Chili Week” will join the ranks of other week-long culinary celebrations this February will be similar to the way the city’s Burger Week and Taco Week have been run. Beginning February 19th and running through February 25th, it will highlight the Queen City’s different 3-ways, 4-ways, coneys and more offered by many of the city’s local staples.

We saw from RTV6 Simon Pagenaud provided fans with an update on his health following his July crash at Mid-Ohio. Not sure if he will be behind the wheel of a race car in 2024 as he continues to recover.

How’s the recovery going for BSU Pres. Geoffrey Mearns, after his terrible ping pong accident at Thanksgiving…?

The cornhole contest happens during tailgating at Scheuman Stadium, and disagreements about the scoring and outcomes have raged for several seasons.