Muncie Inn Told to Close

The Muncie Inn, located at 414 N Madison, has been inspected and tagged as an unsafe building. There were multiple code violations, safety risks, and fire hazards, and the owner has been instructed to vacate the building. In preparation to provide services for the people currently residing at the Muncie Inn, the City met with our homelessness providers, who have ensured ample emergency shelter and resources to assist in locating permanent housing. Anyone impacted by the Muncie Inn closure can contact The Muncie HUB at (765) 282-3948 for more assistance.