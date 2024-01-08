Public Hearing Thursday On Annexation For Huge Anderson Project

An Oregon-based company planning to open a manufacturing facility in Anderson explained the project to local residents. The Herald Bulletin reports Malarkey Roofing is a manufacturer of high-quality roofing shingles. The company is seeking a voluntary annexation into the City of Anderson for 157 acres located along Ind. 109 and extending west past the rail line.
The Anderson City Council will hold a public hearing on the voluntary annexation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

19 Year Old Hospitalized After Sunday Crash In Anderson
I&M Preparing for Winter Storm

