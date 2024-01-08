I&M Preparing for Winter Storm

Indiana Michigan Power is preparing for the first significant snowstorm of the winter, which is expected tonight (Jan. 8, 2024) across much of the area I&M serves. This storm could cause downed trees, power outages and travel problems. They are closely following the weather forecasts. Their crews and contractors are on notice to be prepared to safely restore power as quickly as possible, should that be needed.

They encourage customers to stay up to date with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for outage information and restoration updates. See the location and status of outages – IndianaMichiganPower.com/OutageMap

I&M also encourages customers to use the I&M app to report outages and monitor your account at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App. Customers can enroll in text and email alerts at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.