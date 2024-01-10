New Police Officers and Firefighter for Anderson

The City of Anderson gets six new police officers and one new firefighter. The board of public safety voted to approve those hires after the chiefs from those departments presented them. Two of the police officers are reported to have already completed their training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and the firefighter already has required certifications. The new hires were sworn in and were welcomed by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.

The new police officers are listed as Kayla Gilley, Zachary Saylor, Brayden Crow, Austin Gibson. Samuel Miller, and William Stewart. The EMT firefighter is named as Bracken Mefford.