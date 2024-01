At Tuesday’s ribbon cutting for the new and improved Hoosier Park Casino in Anderson, Senior VP and General Manager Colin Skidmore listed some of the improvements the 40 million dollar project brought, including over 1400 slot machines (featuring brand new games), expansion to 40 table games (like “Crazy Four” Poker) and over 32,000 square feet of gaming space (and more). VIPs from Caesar’s entertainment, Madison County Chamber, and City of Anderson were also on hand for the event.