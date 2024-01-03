Gun Violence Round Table Discussions for Muncie Youth

Later this month, an important effort for kids will get started. Here’s Muncie NAACP President George Foley…

Muncie Human Rights Commission’s Yvonne Thompson talks about the proactive approach…

Two round table discussions with kids will happen later in January. Hear all about it on This Week in Delaware County Saturday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on WMUN.

The banners go up this week for Walk a Mile in My Shoes for Muncie Mission Ministries…

That’s Bob Scott from Muncie Mission on Delaware County Today. Hear the full interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Random Notes that we forgot to use in December:

A study found that a third of restaurant dishes labeled “gluten-free” actually contain gluten.

Another study found that men are more successful at getting dates on a sunny day when they ask a woman out.

A survey shows around 36 million Americans are doing yoga.

And finally, a woman who misread instructions at a Chinese airport was whisked down a baggage chute when she placed herself, rather than her luggage, on the conveyor belt.