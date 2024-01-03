Greater Muncie Chamber Move

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is making a move in downtown Muncie. The chamber was previously located at The Horizon Convention Center, 401 S. High St., which served as a cornerstone for the organization’s operations. However, recognizing the need for expansion and visibility, the Chamber has made the strategic decision to relocate to 104 E Main Street, Suite 2A. The chamber will officially open the doors to its new office early this year.

