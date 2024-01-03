The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is making a move in downtown Muncie. The chamber was previously located at The Horizon Convention Center, 401 S. High St., which served as a cornerstone for the organization’s operations. However, recognizing the need for expansion and visibility, the Chamber has made the strategic decision to relocate to 104 E Main Street, Suite 2A. The chamber will officially open the doors to its new office early this year.
Greater Muncie Chamber Move
Previous Post
Gun Violence Round Table Discussions for Muncie Youth
Next Post
Teen Charged In Muncie Shooting