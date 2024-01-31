Ball State Expert Talks About The State Of The Economy

The future of the Indiana and national economies looks surprisingly strong, said Michael Hicks, director for the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. The Star Press reports Hicks presented the annual Indiana Economic Outlook last Friday at an Horizon Center luncheon downtown, telling those on hand the United States is at near record levels of consumer spending, productivity is growing and the Federal Reserve’s boosting of interest rates in recent months seemed to have the economy ratcheting back inflation without forcing a recession.