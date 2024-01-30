Anderson man celebrates 90 years at Paramount Theatre

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick proclaimed George Smith Day at a Sunday ceremony attended by reporter Sean Mattingly. It was Smith’s 90th birthday. The gathering at Paramount Theatre Centre and Ballroom for the man known as the venue’s organist.

Senator Todd Young was in Muncie Friday, and after the Ball State University Economic Summit was asked about international adoption…

Senator Young also talked about recent AM Radio In Cars legislation…

An Indianapolis couple, who launched a business venture to comfort children, struck a deal with the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank. Amanda and Danny Seibert pitched a product called ‘Mama, Sing My Song’ on the hit program.

Important dates from the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce:

February 7th at 6:45 a.m. is February’s Muncie on the Move.

February 9th at 8:00 a.m. is the February Legislative Update.

February 24th at 12:00 p.m. is the Greater Muncie Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Bowl.

March 21st at 6:45 a.m. is the March Legislative Update.

April 3rd at 6:45 a.m. is April’s Muncie on the Move.

August 24th will be the Legacy Dinner.

And October 17th will be the Annual Meeting & Dinner.

After a win over the weekend, Ball State men’s basketball will look to claim its fourth win in five tries tonight at 7:00 p.m. when the Cardinals host Bowling Green live on WMUN Radio.

Woof Boom News Bits:

A six-legged dog found abandoned in a supermarket car park in Wales has undergone surgery to remove her extra limbs. Ariel is recovering and walking normally, Greenacres Rescue said in a post shared on Facebook.