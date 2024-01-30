Anderson City Council Visits Malarkey Roofing Oklahoma

At it’s January meeting, the Anderson City Council passed 2 readings to approve annexation south of the city for construction for a Malarkey roofing plant. A large contingent of opposition appeared at the meeting and last week, council members Jennifer Culp, Tiffany Harless and Rachel Landers toured one of the company’s plants in Oklahoma City. Landers was one of the two dissenting votes the annexation. Since her return, she told Woof Boom News she’s not opposed to (Malarkey) locating in Anderson but does not believe the proposed site (State Road 109 & 500 S) is right for location of the factory. She believes a better location can be found, and will still vote against annexation. The Anderson City Council’s next meeting is Feb 8th.

Woof Boom