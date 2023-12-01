Discussing the Goals of the Upper White River Watershed Management Plan

David Heilman

Project Manager

Delaware County Soil & Water Conservation District

Delaware County SWCD will be holding their annual meeting on February 22nd, 2024, at 6:30 pm. While there will be many topics of conversation, FlatLand Resources will discuss the findings, goals, and objectives of the Upper White River Watershed Management Plan, which aims to educate landowners and provide a road map for improving water quality within the project area. The plan area covers all land that drains to the White River, from the headwaters just south of Winchester, downstream to the White River’s confluence with Pipe Creek near SR 13. Dinner will be provided. Registration is required. More information about the meeting location, cost will be provided in the coming months. Please contact the Delaware County SWCD by email at delcoswcd@gmail.com, or by phone at 765-747-5531 ext 3 with any questions or to reserve your seat at the meeting.