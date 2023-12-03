BLACKFORD COUNTY SILVER ALERT

Indiana Silver Alert

CONTACT:

Blackford County Sheriff’s Office

765-348-0930

December 2, 2023

The Blackford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Rick L. Roderick, A 66 year old white male, 6 feet 0 inches tall, 220 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing dark colored pants and no shirt.

Rick is missing from Hartford City, Indiana which is 64 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rick L. Roderick, contact the Blackford County Sheriff’s Office at 765-348-0930 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

