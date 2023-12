Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance reports that Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions will expand operations in their Muncie, IN facility at 1401 E Memorial Dr. MuncieJournal.com reports Spartech will invest $4.9 million in new manufacturing equipment to modernize and add efficiency to production. This investment will help retain 100 full-time employees and add six new, full-time positions.