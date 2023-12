The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions of a Muncie man who battered a 5-year-old boy. According to the Star Press, 59 year old Dana Lee Love was found guilty of battery resulting in bodily injury to a child less than 14 years old and strangulation. In an appeal, Love contended that jurors should not have had access to a statement he made to a case manager for the Indiana Department of Child Services.