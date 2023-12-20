The Salvation Army of Muncie is receiving a much-needed boost to its annual fundraiser. Thanks to an anonymous Delaware County donor, every dollar put in a Red Kettle on December 22 and 23 will be doubled up to $5,000. The matching gift is being given in hopes that it inspires last-minute Christmas shoppers to help those in need.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Donation Match
