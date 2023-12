Michigan based Feldman Automotive Group has acquired All-American Chevrolet Cadillac from Monte Perkins, another Michigan based company. MuncieJournal.com reports this will be Feldman Automotive Groups first dealership in Indiana and adds to their portfolio of dealerships in Michigan and Ohio. All-American Chevrolet Cadillac, which will be keeping its name, is located directly off Interstate 69 at 6580 W. Hometown Blvd., in Muncie.