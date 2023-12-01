Prosecution Rests In Murder Trial

Prosecutors on Thursday completed their case in a Delaware Circuit Court 5 murder trial. Prosecutors contend 34 year old Jason De’Andre Harris fatally shot Erik Sparks, a 28-year-old Muncie resident, on the Cardinal Greenway, south of McGalliard Road, in February 2022. The Star Press reports in addition to murder, Harris is charged with criminal confinement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice and theft.

