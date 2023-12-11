Muncie Woman Accused Of Running Over Man With Her Vehicle

A Muncie woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly ran down a man with her car in the parking lot of a northside hotel.
According to the Star Press, 29 year old Lindsey Marie Lehman was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and leaving the scene of a crash. She continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $25,000 bond.

