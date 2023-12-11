Man Draws Three Year Sentence In Delaware County Shooting

Three years behind bars for a Chesterfield man for his role in a 2020 shooting in western Delaware County. 44 year old

James Nicholas Abbott had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, reports the Star Press.

Abbott was arrested in August 2020 after he was accused of shooting a Sulphur Springs man along Delaware County Road 700-S, just east of County Road 875-W, First responders reported finding that victim with two gunshot wounds in one of his legs.