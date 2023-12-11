Man Draws Three Year Sentence In Delaware County Shooting

Three years behind bars for a Chesterfield man for his role in a 2020 shooting in western Delaware County. 44 year old
James Nicholas Abbott had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, reports the Star Press.
Abbott was arrested in August 2020 after he was accused of shooting a Sulphur Springs man along Delaware County Road 700-S, just east of County Road 875-W, First responders reported finding that victim with two gunshot wounds in one of his legs.

Previous Post
Muncie Woman Accused Of Running Over Man With Her Vehicle
Next Post
Dollars Approved For Madison County Sheriff’s Department

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom