Muncie To Host Fieldhouse Classic

The Fieldhouse Classic will feature eight high-school boys teams matched in four games at the historic Muncie Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 9th. Four Delaware County high schools, including Muncie Central, Burris, Delta, and Yorktown, will participate in the inaugural basketball invitational. They will be matched against teams from Lapel, Pike, Hamilton Heights, and Tipton. MuncieJournal.com reports the event will kick off at 2 pm.

Woof Boom