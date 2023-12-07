Congressman Pence gives thoughts on Immigration

Sixth District Congressman Greg Pence says he’s not at all opposed to legal immigration…

The Longevity Awards will be given out at February’s Muncie on the Move event. Nominations can be given to the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce.

From yesterday’s Muncie on the Move event. Season passes are also on sale for the 2024 Muncie on the Move events. Events take place every other month, on the first Wednesday beginning with February. Get with Brenda Brumfield for info.

Meijer in Muncie is helping BNF by matching and doubling any donations received by BNF until December 15th. Learn more from the full interview, found on WMUNmuncie.com.

The Indiana Sports Corp and Pacers Sports & Entertainment proudly welcome the second annual Indy Classic, powered by Sports Tech HQ. The event will feature a double header of the men’s basketball programs of Purdue versus Arizona and Indiana State versus Ball State at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday December 16. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Power naps should be short and sweet, according to researchers. The experts say short power naps can give your brain a boost, allowing you to better problem solve, concentrate, and make decisions. Any longer than 30 minutes, and you run the risk of experiencing sleep inertia. This is when you wake up feeling groggy and exhausted.