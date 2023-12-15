Muncie Man Found Guilty of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

A federal jury has found 38-year-old Joseph Haskins of Muncie guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Haskins has prior felony convictions for dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of cocaine, battery, intimidation, and criminal recklessness and was on home detention for three pending state cases at the time of his arrest. The FBI and the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force investigated this case. Judge James P. Hanlon presided over the trial and will sentence Haskins at a later date. Haskins faces 10 years to life in federal prison as well as a criminal fine up to $10 million.

The Star Press reports a 17-year-old Delaware County youth has been waived into adult court and charged with participating in events that led to fatal overdoses for two other local teens. Jaxon W. Engle, of rural Albany, was charged Wednesday in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, and aiding, inducing or causing the same offense. Both charges are Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year prison terms.

Last week, Open Door’s Family Planning team participated in World AIDS Day at Ball State University. Open Door’s Family Planning team offers low to no-cost reproductive healthcare. This includes safe and effective birth control methods, STI testing and treatment, and women’s health exams.

A mother and three children were found shot to death inside a burning home in Jefferson County. State Police say the call came into firefighters around 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday about a fire at a home just east of Madison. When firefighters arrived the fire was quickly brought under control and that’s when they found four people dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds.

Indiana is on track to have its warmest year on record in 150 years. According to the National Weather Service, we are currently just two-tenths of a degree ahead of 2012, when we experienced 80-degree days in March, followed by several 100-degree days during the summer. Although our summer wasn’t particularly hot, we have maintained a consistently mild climate. Forecaster Mike Ryan attributes the mild temperatures this year to the lack of rain we’ve received. Ryan said we are running about 8-9 inches below normal for this time of the year.

If your credit limit gets decreased on your credit card, that’s probably not something you want, especially with it being the holiday season. A new study from the personal-finance website, Wallethub, says Indiana has the 7th largest credit limit decrease on credit cards.

A credit limit decrease can pose a challenge, by making daily purchases less convenient, disrupting your cash flow, increasing your credit utilization, and hurting your credit score.

Local residents who have not yet received the updated COVID-19 vaccine will have the opportunity at upcoming Open Door Health Services clinics. COVID vaccination clinics will be conducted on the second Thursday of each month from noon to 6:00 P.M. through March. The clinics take place at Open Door’s downtown Muncie health center, located at 333 S. Madison St. The no-cost vaccination is open for ages 6 months and older. No appointment is necessary.

Indiana Pacers legend George McGinnis has died. McGinnis passed away yesterday morning after a brief illness. McGinnis was 73. Anyone who met him will most remember his generous spirit.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports business owners in Broad Ripple are expressing frustration with the Indianapolis Department of Public Works. The department is preparing to start a major new construction project even before wrapping up a lengthy road overhaul on Broad Ripple avenue. Business owners said they felt blindsided last week when they were told by city officials about the planned reconstruction of Westfield Boulevard bridge over the Indiana Central Canal—a $4.7 million project that will require lane restrictions and a 100-day street closure. The project is expected to be completed by summer.

Butler University announced last month plans to create a two-year college to help students afford a degree at the private university for a lower cost. The program will allow students to get a Butler associate’s degree in business or allied health with little to no debt. The two-year degree cost is covered by state and federal financial aid and eventually transfers to receive a bachelor’s degree from Butler for no more than $10,000 if they so choose. That report from MirrorIndy.com.

Muncie city government has adopted a budget for 2024 that projects general fund spending at $27.9 million—up from $26.6 according to City Controller Craig Wright. Wright said that other than payroll, which had a $1.3 million boost from 2023, the budget reflected little change from the previous year. Police and firefighters both received 10% pay raises in the labor contract negotiated by the Dan Ridenour adminstration and that is reflected in the budget approved by Muncie City Council. That from a Star Press report.

According to an Indy Star report, all seven Indiana Republicans in the US House of Representatives voted to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The state’s two Democrats were opposed. The House voted along party lines by a vote of 221-212 to approve the inquiry.

WRTV reports in 2023, the BMV has denied more than 1,000 personalized license plates. According to the BMV, personalized Indiana license plates can only contain a combination of numbers and letters. Special characters are not allowed. The BMV can refuse to issue a personalized license plate if it “carries a meaning or connotation offensive to good taste and decency,” “would be misleading,” or “that the bureau otherwise considers improper for issuance.”

The gas price in Muncie is fluctuating between $2.67 and $2.85 as of yesterday. The national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gas on Thursday was $3.10, a week ago the price was $3.20 , according to AAA.

The Muncie Mall will present Daleville Elementary’s 5th & 6th grade choir on Friday, December 15th at 1:00 P.M. You are invited to come to the mall and enjoy the student’s performance.

The first new system ramp of the Clear Path 465 project opened yesterday morning, connecting I-69 south to I-465 west. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, drivers will also shift to new pavement on 465 westbound near Allisonville Road. Drivers should slow down and watch for travel restrictions in the area as the traffic shift takes place. Once the new ramp opens, there will be no access to Binford Boulevard or I-465 when traveling from 82 nd Street to I-465 south. The configuration will remain in place until mid-January, when the 82 nd Street ramps to I-69 south close to traffic. They should reopen in late 2024, according to INDOT.

A new study from Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows that the effects of learning loss suffered by students in Indiana public schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt statewide. Among the more significant conclusions in this week’s study are that learning loss recovery across Indiana schools has continued at a slow and uneven pace. According to the report, recovery in test scores has been modest across the state, with little to suggest a full recovery is on the way.

Officer Brian Hussung has been named the 2023 Yorktown Police Department Officer of the Year. This recognition, voted on by his peers, reflects Officer Hussung’s exemplary dedication and commitment to upholding the highest standards of law enforcement and his service to the Yorktown community. Additionally, Sgt. Ryan Jaromin and Officer Rachel Ginn, received the Top Gun award for 2023. The award is given for outstanding performance in firearms training and proficiency.

Yesterday US Congressman Greg Pence voted in favor of the Conference Report of the National Defense Authorization Act for the fiscal year 24. The bill will fund our military for the next year. Pence said, “Although this NDAA Conference report does not go as far as I personally wanted, it includes the vast majority of necessary key conservative policies for our military and for Camp Atterbury in Indiana’s sixth district.

Meridian’s Suzanne Gresham Center reminds you to bring your family and friends this weekend to enjoy their free drive-thru holiday light exhibit. There are over one million lights on display. The light display is open from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County has announced that the 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipients for Delaware County are Lucy Holaday of Yorktown High School, and Jillian Kimmel of Muncie Central High School. Each Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides for full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.

Kwanzaa will be celebrated Wednesday, December 27th, at the Maring-Hunt Library community room from 5:30 to 6:45 P.M. Friends of Conley is sponsoring the event, which is an annual celebration of African-American culture observed from December 26th to January 1st. The celebration is free and open to the public. The library is located at 2005 S. High St. in Muncie.