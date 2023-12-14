Ball State University’s Guardian Scholars Program, a program established in 2004 to help students in foster care navigate through college, has been awarded a Hometown Hero Grant by WLBC, owned by Woof Boom Radio.
Applications are evaluated based on the relatability of their mission and their call to action which allows listeners to help a cause.
BSU’s Guardian Scholars Program Receives Hometown Hero Grant From WLBC
