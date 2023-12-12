Momper Insulation President to speak at Ball State’s 2023 Fall Commencement

Ball State University’s Class of 2023 Fall Commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 16th, at 10 a.m. in Worthen Arena. Parking is available in the lots adjacent to Worthen Arena, which is located at 1699 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, IN 47304. Matthew J. Momper is the Fall Commencement Speaker. Momper, a Ball State University graduate, is the president of Momper Insulation, and is also the central region president for Installed Building Products, LLC, and president of MK Properties.

The Farmers Market at Minnetrista has moved indoors for the winter. The market has moved to the Center Building on campus, where it will provide “a warm and sheltered environment for both vendors and visitors.” SNAP, WIC, IU Health Bucks, and more are accepted at participating vendors.

Eight Madison County area elementary schools have received Top-700 recognition in Indiana from U.S. News & World Report, as reported by The Herald Bulletin. Local elementary schools ranked include East (South Madison), 276th; Shenandoah, 372nd; Eastside (Anderson), 382nd; Pendleton, 408th; Daleville, 522nd; Maple Ridge (South Madison), 629th; Lapel, 677th, and Frankton, 680th.

Nationwide numbers of those choosing to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine are very low, but Open Door Health Services clinics wants to serve the need. Vaccination clinics are held the second Thursday of each month from noon to 6:00 P.M. through March at Open Door’s downtown Muncie health center, located at 333 S. Madison St. Vaccination remains no-cost and is open to ages 6 months and older. No appointment is necessary. Additional vaccination opportunities will take place at partner sites and community events throughout winter and spring. A schedule of these events is at opendoorhs.org/covidvaccine, with new events added regularly. Learn more about eligibility at cdc.gov.

“White Christmas” is on the Main stage at Muncie Civic Theatre. Performances will be held December. 14th through 17th and 20th through 23rd. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7:30 P.M.; and the Sunday matinees will begin at 2:30 P.M. To RSVP for complimentary veteran tickets, email tickets@munciecivic.org or call the box office at 765-288-PLAY.

Cardinal men’s basketball play Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the Indy Classic at 1:45 P.M., live on WMUN Radio.

Secret Families Christmas events were held this past weekend in Henry County and Jay County, WMUN’s Page Turners Host TC helped out in Henry County, and in Jay County they served 140 families, according to Brenda Brumfield who helped there.

Jackson Street in Anderson will be the home of a new Trust Your Butcher Steakhouse in early 2024. From a social media post, the Muncie restaurant announced the second location.