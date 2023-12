Community members worked together this year to bring a holiday tradition — Christmas in Lapel — back to life. The event earlier this month included a live nativity with animals, pictures with Santa and Santa’s workshop, free hot chocolate, games for kids, food trucks, more than 20 vendors, carols sung by the Lapel High School choir, an appearance by Buddy the Elf, library story time, luminarias along Main Street and a DJ playing Christmas songs through a night of celebration.