Meridian Health to Discontinue Popular Fundraising Event

Meridian Health Services has announced that they will not continue their popular Rialzo fundraising event. Meridian believes a renewed focus on community-driven events is necessary, and the company will begin to provide more free healthcare services to underprivileged populations in more communities.

Indiana Michigan Power has reached an agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and other organizations to lower its pending rate hike request by nearly half. The deal now must meet the approval of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. I&M’s overall rate request of $116.4 million was reduced to $61.8 million.

In a recent press release, I&M stated the increase will occur in two phases. In the first phase, a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity would pay $166.36 per month, an increase of $4.20, effective in mid-2024. In the second phase, a typical resident would pay an additional $4.27 beginning in January 2025, resulting in a bill of $170.63 and a total increase of 5.2%.

Yesterday, IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital began limiting visitors to prevent spreading and protect patients and team members. The following restrictions will remain in effect until viral illness rates decline:

—Visitors younger than 18 years are not permitted in patient units.

—Visitors who have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, chills or muscle aches, are not allowed to visit patients.

—Masking is suggested for visitors to protect patients due to high levels of circulating viruses.

—Visitors, vendors, volunteers and team members must be vigilant about hand washing and covering coughs.

In 2022, General Motors gave Buick dealers across the nation a simple choice: invest a significant amount of money to prepare for EVs or opt for a buyout. Over a year later, the brand has reportedly lost nearly half of its 1,958 dealerships to buyouts as it prepares to roll out its first electric cars. Trade journal Automotive News reported that the number of Buick dealers in the United States dropped by about 47% during 2023.

Columbus-Indiana based Cummins has agreed to pay almost $1.7 billion to settle claims that they violated the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Justice Department announced on Friday. The agreement says Cummins installed emissions defeat devices on hundreds of thousands of engines. The Clean Air Act requires automakers and engine manufacturers to ensure their products meet U.S. emissions standards.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $685 million after no ticket matched all six numbers to nab the grand prize during Monday night’s Christmas drawing. The top prize up for grabs during the next drawing on Wednesday has a lump-sum option of an estimated $344.7 million, according to Powerball’s website. The numbers drawn Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and Powerball 4.

Delaware County Council’s Tax Abatement Committee will review previously approved tax abatements for proposed solar projects in northern Delaware County during a public meeting at 10:00 A.M. on January 9th at the Innovation Connector. The committee will consider questions relating to property tax abatements approved for the Meadow Forge and Hawthorn solar energy projects. The tax breaks were passed before objections to the projects, primarily Meadow Forge, were brought to the council’s attention, according to a Star Press report.

The co-owners of Seasons of the Heart Gift Shoppe in Anderson have announced they will close after 37 years in business. The recent sale of the land on which the business stood was a significant contributor to their decision. Local business leaders acknowledged that Seasons of the Heart’s closure means the city is losing one of its flagship gift shops and an anchor in the area’s retail community. The Herald Bulletin report indicated that the store’s final day of operation will be on January 20th.

Indiana Business Journal reports a judge has cut short the probation for an Indiana state legislator who pleaded guilty to drunken driving charges after police say he crashed his pickup truck through an interstate highway guardrail and drove away. Republican Representative Jim Lucas of Seymour asked Jackson Superior Court Judge Bruce MacTavish earlier this month to end his probation after six months, stating in court filings that he “performed very well on probation with no violations” and “all fees and financial obligations have been satisfied.” MacTavish granted Lucas’ request to reduce his probation the same day the lawmaker filed it, court records show.

At least three people were shot to death in a 12 hour span across Indianapolis during Christmas weekend, according to a Fox 59 report. IMPD detectives are seeking help from the community to help with all the deadly shootings from the holiday weekend. I you know anything about the shootings you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

Hamilton County deputies have arrested a Noblesville woman following a Christmas Day police chase through three counties. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle near East 226th Street and Cyntheanne Road at an abandoned house on December 25th. Deputies said they attempted to pull the vehicle over by activating their lights, but the woman drove off. The pursuit allegedly lasted approximately 19 minutes, traveling through Madison and Tipton counties. The chase allegedly ended when the woman drove into a field near 296th Street and County Road 100 East in Atlanta, Indiana, and surrendered. The sheriff’s office said no one was injured during the chase, according to the WTHR report.

A man who threatened to shoot at officers and barricaded himself in a house in Mooresville on Christmas Eve is now in jail. Neighbors had reported a trespasser since the owners of the home were out of town. Korey Hicks was found inside the home and as officers went in to arrest him, Hicks threatened to shoot them with a rifle. A standoff ensued, but after four hours Hicks gave up and was arrested.

During 2023 the George and Frances Ball Foundation granted nearly $6 million to local nonprofits. Earlier in December the foundation awarded over $2 million in grants. The funds will support area trail systems, neighborhood organizing, music performances and education, and tablet purchases for Hillcroft’s ABA Clinic, to name a few. See the complete list on MuncieJournal.com.

IU Ball Memorial Hospital’s “tube system” was designed to quickly transport paperwork to different floors and departments of the hospital. Over the holidays, Members of the Hospital team were inspired by Elf on the Shelf to create Ball’s Flat Elf. The little elf traveled through the tube system of the hospital visiting various areas and spreading joy to anyone that he met. The elf made his way from the NICU to Environmental Services and many others in between according to a hospital social media post.

The December Muncie Land Bank Auction is closing on Friday, December 29th at 9:30 A.M. Visit muncielandbank.org if you would like to bid on a property.

Local Muncie residents can now sign up for the January 2024 Impact X Class. The class is open to the public and it’s free. This course is designed to create business, non-profit, or municipality solutions designed and created by residents. The Impact X Class is a 12 week intensive (non-credit) course designed to walk community members through the process of taking their proposed solutions from idea to launch. The goal is help empower local residents to be ready for funding and execution of their idea, and to understand the financial and regulatory issues that are often the barriers to entry for community members. Visit “In Place Impact Muncie” on Facebook for more information.

Indy Metro Police say carjackings and car thefts are becoming more frequent and can occur spontaneously. If someone threatens you with a gun and demands your vehicle, the police recommend that you cooperate and hand over the car to avoid putting yourself in further danger. Officer William Young says detectives are currently investigating cases where ridesharing drivers have been carjacked. Fortunately, none of the drivers were harmed. The police emphasize that the best way to stay safe in such situations is to avoid fighting with the suspects when confronted.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state’s unemployment rate is now the same as the national rate. Both are currently situated at 3.7%. A significant number of jobs – 2,859,100 – are in the private sector. That figure is more than 40,000 jobs higher than it was at this time last year.

Making returns will be more difficult this holiday season because more retailers are charging return fees. About 40% of online and brick-and-mortar retailers are charging fees for returns this year compared with 31% last year, according to David Morin, vice president of customer strategy at Narvar, which handles shipping, tracking and returns information post-purchase for online retailers.

The Star Press reports that a US District court judge has scheduled a hearing next month to determine whether she will accept a plea agreement to resolve the final case stemming from a federal probe of excessive force targeting the Muncie Police Department. Corey Posey signed the deal with federal prosecutors in October, agreeing to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. Also that month, Posey resigned from his position with the MPD. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt has set a January 31st hearing on the agreement, to be held in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis.

Woof Boom News Bits:

On this day in history: In 1932 at the height of the Great Depression, thousands turned out for the opening of Radio City Music Hall, a magnificent Art Deco theater in New York City. Radio City Music Hall was designed as a palace for the people, a place of beauty where ordinary people could see high-quality entertainment. Since its 1932 opening, more than 300 million people have gone to Radio City to enjoy movies, stage shows, concerts and special events.