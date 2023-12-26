Hearing To Determine Whether Plea Deal Will Be Accepted In Ex-MPD Officer’s Case

A hearing will be held next month to determine whether a plea agreement to resolve the final case stemming from a federal probe of excessive force targeting the Muncie Police Department will be accepted by a judge. The Star Press reports
Corey Posey signed the deal with federal prosecutors in October, agreeing to plead guilty to obstruction of justice. Also that month, Posey resigned from his position with the MPD.

