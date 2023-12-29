Former Anderson Firefighter Draws One Year Sentence In Domestic Incident

An Anderson firefighter arrested in January has pled guilty to a charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. The Herald Bulletin reports 31 year old Tyler Long resigned from the Anderson Fire Department.
Long was sentenced to a one year prison sentence to be served on home detention.

