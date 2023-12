A 17-year-old Delaware County youth has been waived into adult court and charged with participating in events that led to fatal overdoses for two other local teens. According to the Star Press, Jaxon W. Engle was charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, in connection with local fentanyl transactions that eventually led to the two overdose deaths — of an 18-year-old Muncie man in July and a 17-year-old Delaware County high school student in September.