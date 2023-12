A. U.S. District Court jury this week found a Muncie man guilty of possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of meth. The Star Press reports the case began on Aug. 26, 2021 when authorities served a search warrant at the Muncie home where Joseph Haskins lived with his mother and two children. They found a plastic bag containing nearly a pound of meth, along with three other bags of meth, two sets of digital scales and more than $12,000 in cash.