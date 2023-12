Muncie police say they rolls of cash, a mask and a substance believed to be heroin from the car of a local couple arrested in connection with an eastside bank robbery. The Star Press reports the money was allegedly stolen from First Merchants Bank, 101 S. Country Club Road, Rodney L. Conatser, 51, and his 41-year-old wife, Amanda N. Conatser, were taken into custody about 10 a.m. Wednesday, charged with armed robbery and possession of a narcotic drug.