For a third time, federal authorities are seeking more time to determine what actions might follow the seizure 10 months ago of hundreds of guns from a Delaware County family’s property. On Feb. 22 the property of Stephen Brand — president of the Muncie Sanitary District Board — was “approximately 650 firearms and assorted ammunition” were seized during the raid.
A motion filed in May sought return of nearly all of the items removed from their property.
Another Potential Delay In Case Of Seized Weapons
