18 Year Old Anderson Man Charged In 15 Year Old’s Death

An arrest has been made by Anderson Police in the November 24th shooting death of 15 year old  Jullian Craig. Donavan G. Harris, was taken into custody and jailed on the preliminary charges of Murder, Robbery, and Dealing a Narcotic.  Court documents obtained by Woofboom, indicated that Harris and Craig met O’Terreyon Johnson on West 15th Street, possibly for a robbery to settle a gambling debt. Craig had been laying in the back seat, sat up, cocked a gun, and pointed it at Johnson. A gunfight and a struggle for the gun ensued with Craig suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.  Johnson fled the scene and Harris took Craig to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Previous Post
Report: Second Juvenile Arrested In Man’s Shooting Death
Next Post
Anderson Board Votes To Order Demo Of Apartment Complex Building Damaged By Fire

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom