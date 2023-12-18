18 Year Old Anderson Man Charged In 15 Year Old’s Death

An arrest has been made by Anderson Police in the November 24th shooting death of 15 year old Jullian Craig. Donavan G. Harris, was taken into custody and jailed on the preliminary charges of Murder, Robbery, and Dealing a Narcotic. Court documents obtained by Woofboom, indicated that Harris and Craig met O’Terreyon Johnson on West 15th Street, possibly for a robbery to settle a gambling debt. Craig had been laying in the back seat, sat up, cocked a gun, and pointed it at Johnson. A gunfight and a struggle for the gun ensued with Craig suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Johnson fled the scene and Harris took Craig to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.