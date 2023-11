Two young children were removed from their mother’s care after Muncie police officers discovered the children had been living in a minivan behind a strip mall and were sickly and shoeless. CBS 4 Indy reports according to the Muncie Police Department, the children’s mother — identified as Summer N. Dixon — originally lied to police about her identity due to knowing she had an active warrant for her arrest. While searching the minivan, police found a pill bottle with 8.1 grams of suspected meth.