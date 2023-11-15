Rezoning Ordinances Crumble to Public Outcry

Several Rezoning Ordinances will not be going forward in Muncie – would have allowed developers to build apartments within the Anthony-Northside neighborhood. Neighbors in opposition came to Monday’s Muncie City Council meeting. One Rezoning ordinance was unanimously shot down by the City Council, while three others were withdrawn by the property developer. One new Rezoning Ordinance will be introduced at next month’s City Council meeting. We asked Mayor Ridenour for comment…

Good people stepping up: when Chuck Hensley retired from Muncie Police Department, Bruce Qualls was asked to take over – here’s how that happened…

And years later, Bruce coordinates it, and the Heroes and Helpers Christmas shopping event. No word on when, or if his some will take it over from him.

Chuck E. Cheese will remove it’s animatronic bands nationwide, according to USA Today. They will keep only one, at a store near Los Angeles CA as a nostalgia piece.

The gun violence task force put together by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour asked for data from the community…

One of the students involved in the Yorktown High School sock drive we shared yesterday…

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told me yesterday on WMUN Radio that the police are still actively investigating the July 31st Muncie shooting.

The familiar red kettles of the Salvation Army need bell ringers, says Maj. Cortiss Hartley…

The Muncie Human Rights commission has a new appointee. Kim Miller, owner of Tribune Showprint in Muncie, was appointed at Monday’s City Council meeting by a 5 to 4 vote.

That Muncie Gun Violence Awareness effort launched earlier this month is still coming together. Organizer George Foley tells me that they are working with the schools on this kid-level effort with listening sessions and more in the works.