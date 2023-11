Community members from East Central Indiana are invited to attend the annual All Aboard: Board Leadership in Action Workshop on Thursday, November 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the YWCA of Central Indiana, located at 310 E. Charles Street in downtown Muncie. MuncieJournal.com reports the three-hour workshop is designed for individuals who are interested in learning about local nonprofits and nonprofit board service.