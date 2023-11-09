Ball State President Clarifies Report

Taking issue with a news report about the Peace Vigil last week on campus at BSU – Pres. Mearns talking about an IPR story…

He wanted to set the record straight on WMUN’s Delaware County Today…

Indiana does not require automatic recounts, according to Ballotpedia. With two Muncie City Council seats decided by fewer than 10 votes in District 3 and 4 – both won by Democrats – a recount can be requested no later than 14 days after the election with the requester paying for it, which can be refunded if it changes the election outcome.

The city is meant to stand in for author Jean Shepherd’s hometown in Indiana: this year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of A Christmas Story. Three leg lamps were made for the movie, but none of them survived. The movie was shot in two snowy destinations, Cleveland and Toronto, not Indiana.

With the football win on WMUN Radio this week, it might calm some fans moods for now about the BSU coaching staff, but I asked Pres. Mearns if contract buy-outs happen at BSU…

Two remaining games – both at home, Nov. 18 and 25.

Our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month was in on Radio this week – Bria Zoleman explains what it is…

The S&P 500 financial rating has improved for Muncie Community Schools…

Dr. Lee Ann Kwiatkowski on WMUN Delaware County Today this week…

Winchester Main Street combines the spirit of the holiday season with a sincere tribute to the Randolph County veterans. Friday, Nov 10, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. on the Northeast corner of the Randolph County Courthouse Square.

“Some days it can be hard to be a Democrat in Indiana.” The words on a press release from the Indiana Democratic Party yesterday morning, citing pride for the candidates, their teams volunteers and voters.