A Muncie teenager and his mother were arrested Monday after an 18-year-old woman was shot. According to the Star Press, officers were sent to a home in the 1800 block of East 17th Street where they found the victim, who wasn’t the intended target, with multiple gunshot wounds . Her 16-year-old brother was arrested on preliminary counts of attempted murder and other counts while their mother, 40-year-old Ladonna Manphine Lee, was also arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent.