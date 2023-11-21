Contested Muncie City Council Seat Conceded

The Fourth District Muncie City Council race has been settled. Republican Brad Marshall, who currently serves on council, conceded the race Sunday to Democrat Sara Gullion. On election night the count had Marshall trailing Gullion by five votes. The Star Press reports on Friday the Delaware County election board met and reviewed challenged absentee ballots and provisional ballots. The change confirms the council will be in Democratic hands starting in January by a 6-3 margin.

In an Indianapolis Star report, two candidates running for Governor of the State of Indiana, said they were in favor of legalizing marijuana. They were— Libertarian Donald Rainwater and local Democrat Jennifer McCormick. The rest of the candidates either had no comment, were undecided or were not in favor of legalizing marijuana. Those included Senator Mike Braun, Jamie Reitenour, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

A two-year-old boy is dead in Gary after being shot by his 3-year-old brother. Gary police were called to the hospital where the boy was taken by his mother Saturday evening. When they got to the hospital, the mother told police that her 3-year-old son had gotten his hands on a gun she had in her purse and accidentally shot his younger brother. She had left the purse unattended in the bedroom of her house. The 2-year-old boy died at the hospital. Gary police are still investigating the incident and plan to present their findings to Lake County prosecutors who will then decide if charges need to be filed.

It’s been over a week since Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette abruptly resigned as CEO of Newfields in Indianapolis,—a popular holiday event venue— prompting stiff resistance from community members who say there is a lot more behind her resignation than Newfields leaders are willing to admit. A protest was staged outside Newfields on Sunday where the group demanded she be reinstated as CEO. Burnette was the first woman of color named CEO of Newfields. She resigned earlier this month.

After serving about a year on Pendleton Town Council, District 3 representative Jennifer Roberts has stepped down. Madison County Republican Chairman Russ Willis said Roberts indicated she was leaving because of new demands that would make it difficult to serve the town. Her resignation was effective November 10th.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says Hoosiers who own electric and hybrid vehicles will pay more for their annual registration fees starting in January. INDOT says it’s due to a projected four-to-five-percent decrease in gasoline consumption they expect nationally in 2025. Lawmakers say that much of the drop is not sustainable for the state’s Community Crossings Fund that gets nearly 60-percent of its funding from the gas tax.

The Children’s Nutcracker, a fairy tale ballet in two acts, with dancing mice, toy soldiers, dolls, and the Sugar Plum Fairy will be held at Cornerstone Center for the arts. Dates are Thursday and Friday, Dec. 14 & 15 at 7 PM, Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 PM. Tickets are $10 for ages 5 and up. Donations are accepted for children under 5. Tickets can be purchased at Berry Winkle on Tillotson Ave in Muncie, Rosebud Coffee House at 12th and Hoyt in Muncie or online at muncieballet.org

Wallethub.com, a personal finance company, reports JCPenney, Macy’s and Belk are 2023’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 55%. Starbucks, Sephora and Target top the list of 2023’s Best Gift Cards. Around 13% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon.com prices. More than 1 in 3 Americans are foregoing gifts this year due to inflation, according to WalletHub’s 2023 Holiday Shopping Survey.

Here is a list of Second Harvest Food Bank’s upcoming tailgate food distributions:

Henry County

Monday, November 20th – 10:00 A.M.

First Baptist Church, 709 S Memorial Dr., New Castle

Delaware County

Tuesday, November 21st – 10:00 A.M.

Muncie Mall, 3401 N Granville Ave, Muncie

Randolph County

Wednesday, November 22nd – 10:00 A.M.

Goodrich Park, 701 N Union St, Winchester

Madison County

Tuesday, November 21st – 10:00 A.M.

Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood

The Muncie Sanitary District says beginning Monday, November 27th, East Main Street in Muncie will be closed at Hackley for a couple of days (weather permitting). There will be detour signs at Ohio to Adams, but a hard closure at Hackley. We anticipate the project will be done by December 1st, 2023. Please use caution when driving in the area.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals, a group representing an industry of approximately one million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care professionals, recently awarded Jay-Crew of Muncie and Indianapolis, its Overall Safety Achievement Award. The award, part of NALP’s annual Safety Recognition Awards Program, honors companies with thorough, high-performing safety programs that create and maintain safe work environments.

Spend part of your Thanksgiving weekend at Tom Cherry’s Old Time Radio Show on November 25, 2023 at the Farmland Community Center. Show begins at 3:00 P.M. Located at 100 N. Main St, in Farmland. The event features an original radio play by local playwright, Cliff Lowe. Tickets are just $1.00 at the door.

The Winchester Police Department’s “Cops on Present Patrol” are taking applications for this year’s Wal-Mart shopping trip for children who qualify for help to purchase Christmas presents. The applications are available at the Winchester Police Department and the Winchester Clerk-Treasurer’s Office. The deadline to have the applications returned back to the police department is December 1, 2023 at 5:00 P.M.

The YWCA of Central Indiana has an Adopt A Family initiative going on now and they are asking for donations for the program. They will be presenting gift cards from grocery stores, gas stations, Amazon and other retailers from your donations. If you would like to donate to the program, please visit ywcacentralindiana.org

The Indiana State Police will be stepping up patrols during peak Thanksgiving Holiday Travel periods. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, impaired driving and fatal crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday. In 2021, 190 people throughout the nation died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the holiday travel period ranging from the day before Thanksgiving to the Monday following Thanksgiving. The issue is made worse by Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday.” On that day, there is an increase in overconsumption of alcohol. Officers will be on the roads on high alert for impaired drivers. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead to get home safely by designating a sober driver or by using public transportation or a ride service like Uber or Lyft.

The Red-tail Land Conservancy will sponsor their “Outside Habitat Hike” this Friday at the Smith-Crisler Nature preserve at Fall Creek Woods. The hike is part of a nationwide movement to replace black Friday shopping with outdoor activities. The hike is unguided and the trail includes some inclines and scenic overlooks. Naturalists will be along the trail to share information about wildlife in the area.

A new mural at 14th & Meridian in Anderson is now complete. The artwork showcases the Lifelong Brotherhood of Anderson Community Schools’ alumni and legends Johnny Wilson and Carl Erskine.