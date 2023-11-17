Electric Rates Rising Just A Bit In Anderson

Electric rates for residential customers of Anderson Municipal Light & Power will be almost flat for the first quarter of 2024.
According to the Herald Bulletin the average residential customer using 800 kilowatts of electricity will see an increase in their monthly bill from $105.70 to $105.75 starting in January. The Anderson Board of Public Works Tuesday voted to approve the modest rate increase.

