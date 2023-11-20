Delaware County Elections Still Unverified

The Delaware County Election board met on Friday to certify the results of the November election. After a 55 minute delay, the board had to adjourn the meeting due to computer issues that would not allow the election results to be provided in order to certify them. The board will try again today at 1pm. Tuesday at noon is the deadline to submit certified results to the state of Indiana.

Muncie’s Rosebud Coffee House has been featured in the Indiana Economic Development Center’s “Entrepreneurship Indiana 2023 Yearbook.” Owner Tiara Hicks earned her M.B.A. from Indiana Wesleyan University and after working in human resources for various restaurant operations, she set her sights on opening a coffee shop, inspired by her grandfather, a coffee lover and people person. In 2022, Hicks won the Entrepreneur of the Year award presented by the Innovation Connector.

Over 600 people attended Friday’s Hillcroft Services luncheon at the Horizon Convention Center in downtown Muncie. The event was held to celebrate Hillcroft’s 70th Anniversary and years of service in Muncie serving people with disabilities. Hillcroft was founded on February 13, 1953, by three local families who wanted to provide quality education and life experiences for their children with disabilities.

As first reported on WMUN radio’s “Delaware County Today” radio show, Sheriff Tony Skinner and Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley, along with a delegation from the Indiana Sheriff’s Association, recently embarked on a two-day trip to the Del Rio Sector at the U.S.-Mexico border. The purpose of the visit was to gain firsthand insight into the challenges posed by illegal border crossings and the impact on both the local communities and the immigrants themselves.

Each year, the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center hosts a Holiday Open House as a part of the Minnetrista Luminaria Walk. During this 2-day event, the community can tour the beautifully decorated Ball family home, listen to musicians, and see local artisans. Volunteers are needed each evening to greet and direct guests. Two-hour shifts are available. If you can volunteer email Diane Watters at dbuck@bsu.edu.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports a new Costco is scheduled to open its first store in Hamilton County tomorrow morning. The 152,000-square-foot store is at 14775 North Pointe Blvd., at the northeast corner of State Road 37 and East 146th Street, behind the Tom Wood Volkswagen dealership. The new Costco in Noblesville will have a gas station, bakery, fresh meat and produce, deli, eye doctor, pharmacy, tire center, hearing aid center, and a food court.

Jennifer Mearns, first lady of Ball State University, has been named to the board of directors for Indiana Humanities, a statewide nonprofit organization. One of five new members recently selected to the Indiana Humanities board, Mrs. Mearns has more than two decades of experience in executive recruiting and 15 years of experience in the sports marketing industry. In 2003, she founded JPM Consulting Services, and has since been providing executive recruiting and talent acquisition support to global corporations.

Wednesday night, November 15th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, Gas City Police Department, and Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-69 (NB) near the 263-mile marker, in Marion, IN. Trooper James Wilkison arrived on the scene and located the driver, Maiazah Z. Wright, 26, Gas City, IN. During the crash investigation, suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and approximately 87 pills were located. The pills field-tested positive for fentanyl and had a preliminary weight of over 10 grams. Wright was transported by EMS to a local hospital and was arrested upon being released from the hospital. Wright was charged with Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 felony; Possession of a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony; Possession of Marijunana, a Class B Misdemeanor and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Police are investigating after two officers were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning in Indianapolis. Law enforcement officials were on North Shadeland Avenue for a firearms investigation, after learning that someone had a gun. There, they say a suspect intentionally crashed into multiple police cars. Two officers were hurt, and one of the two went to the hospital in stable condition. He had broken bones, but is expected to recover. Police have arrested their suspect, who they learned has a criminal record. They are still investigating.

The Innovation Connector has announced their 2023 Entrepreneurship award winners. They are as follows: Technology Business Entrepreneur of the Year, Travis Street from CTS Multifamily IT Solutions; Life-Style Business Entrepreneur of the Year, Jeff and Debra Williams, from the Williams Carpet Shop; Food and Beverage Business Entrepreneur of the Year, Mike Robinson and Chad Massoth from Amazing Joe’s; Business Supporters of the Year, Bill Walters (ECI Regional Planning District) and Brad Bookout (Augusta Consulting, LLC); Community Impact Entrepreneur of the Year, Mike Martin from The Common Market; Champion Entrepreneur of the Year, Frank Scott II from K & B Car Wash-Detail; and Champion Entrepreneurs of the Year, Jennifer and Tom Sheridan from Gibson Arena. Visit munciejournal.com for more on this story.

The Star Press reports a Hartford City man is facing felony charges over his online dealings with two juveniles and has entered guilty pleas after striking a deal with Blackford County prosecutors. 28 year old Michael Vaughn Winters, pleaded guilty to two counts of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, in Blackford Circuit Court. Judge Brian set sentencing for Jan. 22. The deal calls for dismissal of six other charges pending against Winters — promotion of sexual trafficking of a younger child, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, vicarious sexual gratification, inappropriate communication with a child and two additional counts of child solicitation.

Marion Indiana’s annual Christmas City Walkway of Lights kicked-off this past weekend with a parade and a variety of events including a visit from Santa. The Walkway of Lights is one of the oldest Christmas light displays in the Midwest. The venue includes 130 light displays made from nearly 3 million twinkling and colorful lights. The Walkway of Lights runs from now until December 31st.

The Star press reports a former school bus driver for Shenandoah Schools has been arrested on allegations he drove his bus past another school bus with its stop arm extended. 69 year old Thomas E. Case was arrested on a warrant by Middletown police on Friday night. He had been charged November 14th, in Henry Circuit Court 3, with passing a school bus when the arm signal was extended, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

Restoration Hardware has opened in the 42,000 square foot former residence of Christel DeHaan, co-founder of Resort Condominiums International. DeHaan built the company into one of the largest time-share-exchange organizations in the world. According to IBJ.com, DeHaan, the businesswoman and community leader who died in 2020 at age 77, used the eastern half of the mansion as a private residence and devoted the western half to hosting events and gatherings. Restoration Hardware has transformed the property at 4501 Michigan Road into a restaurant, wine bar, installations featuring the company’s furnishings and the Restoration Hardware Interior Design Studio. The company, refers to the location as an immersive hospitality experience. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

A Muncie man is under arrest after police said he supplied fentanyl that led to a teenager’s overdose death. 24 year old Ricky Taylor was arrested on Wednesday on preliminary charges of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, along with dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony. According to Fox59, police were called to a Muncie residence on September 16th where a juvenile male was found dead of a suspected overdose. An autopsy later confirmed this suspicion with the juvenile found to have died from acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

For the first time in decades, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a brand new winter event, and the first activities began this past weekend. The event is called WinterFaire and will feature new games, and activities. WinterFaire will run from November 18th through February 11th, Visit the Children’s Museum website for a complete listing of events and to purchase tickets.

Eli Lilly has announced the company will build a $2.5 billion factory in Germany to make injectable drugs. The factory will be built about 400 miles southwest of Berlin with construction beginning in 2024. It is expected to be operational in 2027.

Local musical sensation “Cook and Bell” will hold their annual Christmas Concert in the Muncie Central High School auditorium on December 16 and 17th beginning at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased beginning today at Hunters Tax service in Muncie or charge by phone at 760-9061. General admission is $15 and VIP seating is $20. Also performing at the concert will be Seth Cook, Jeff Phipps, Greg Rhodes, Andrew Camp, Kyle Ivy, Cliff Bell, Angie Batie and Lana Andrews.

The Ball State Cardinal’s football team came up with a huge win on Saturday beating Kent State 34 to 3. The 31-point victory was its largest against a Mid-American Conference team since a 52-14 win over Toledo in 2021. The Cardinals play again next Saturday for the season finale against Miami.