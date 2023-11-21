Anderson Man Sentenced In Death Of Wife

An Anderson man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison for the 2021 stabbing death of his wife. The Herald Bulletin reports 58 year old Roger Redding was sentenced to 65 years for his murder conviction and 15 years as a habitual offender.

He was convicted in October of the Nov. 11, 2021, stabbing death of his wife, Marina Redding, in her residence in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street.