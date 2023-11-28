28th Annual Feed My Sheep scheduled for Thanksgiving Day

The 28th annual Feed My Sheep Thanksgiving Day Community Outreach, planned for Thursday, will be held at Muncie Central High School. This week’s event was originally scheduled to be held at Northside Middle School. Hours for the free holiday dinner giveaway will be 10 A.M. to noon.

A flight training company aims to increase use of the Delaware County Regional Airport and offer a faster training path for business and pleasure fliers who want their pilot certificates.The airport will partner with Indianapolis-area company Rapid Flight Training, founded in 2020, to offer fast and focused pilot training at the Delaware County’s airport.

WTHR reports that there is a highly contagious, deadly respiratory illness affecting dogs. “Veterinarians feel that it is going to get worse in the coming weeks. The infection tends to infect the lower airways or the lungs, resulting in serious pneumonia.” Vets recommend keeping your dog home as much as possible, avoiding dog parks and boarding facilities as well has making sure your dog has the Canine influenza and Bordetell vaccines.

The Starpress reports A Muncie teenager and his mother were arrested Monday after an 18-year-old woman was shot in a local home. Emergency responders, including Muncie police, were sent to a home in the 1800 block of East 17th Street after emergency dispatchers received a report of a shooting shortly before 3 P.M. According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, officers found the 18-year-old woman, “with multiple gunshot wounds,” and began rendering medical assistance. The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and later transferred to an Indianapolis medical facility.

Indiana’s gasoline use tax will drop to 18.6 cents per gallon starting December 1st. That’s a nearly three-cent drop since October, and the lowest amount since March of this year. It’s almost five cents less than December of last year. The use tax is based on the average wholesale price of gasoline in the previous month. The total combined state and federal taxes on a gallon of gasoline will be 71 cents effective Dec. 1. The average price for gas overall in Indiana is the lowest it’s been since January sitting around $3.27-a-gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prevent Child Abuse of Delaware County and the Gaston Fire Department are teaming up to strengthen economic support for families. Free diapers, wipes and a book giveaway with take place on December 8th from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. at the Gaston Fire department, 105 N. Sycamore Street in Gaston.

A third flu death has occurred in Indiana. All flu deaths thus far in Indiana have been with people age 65 or older. Nationally, 1,210 flu deaths have been reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Fluview report, updated weekly, showed slightly higher flu activity nationwide for the week ending Friday, November 11th. according to WISH TV. Visit vaccines.gov to find a location where you can obtain a flu vaccination near you.

Ball State Sports are active this week. On November 24th, the Men’s Basketball plays Arkansas, and the Women’s Basketball plays Notre Dame. On November 25th, the Cardinal Football team plays Miami at Scheuman Stadium. Kick off is at noon.

Here’s a tip regarding space heaters. Never plug space heaters into surge protectors. Space heaters draw a lot of power, and plugging them into surge protectors can overload the circuit and potentially cause a fire hazard. Instead, always plug your space heaters directly into a wall outlet and make sure to keep them at least three feet away from any flammable materials.

Madjax in Muncie will be having an open house from noon to 3 P.M today, November 22nd. You can purchase Christmas craft items, nativity scenes and more. Madjax is at 515 S.Main street in downtown Muncie.

Giving Tuesday, often described as a global day of giving or a global generosity movement, is held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. On Giving Tuesday in 2021, nonprofits in the U.S. alone raised $2.7 billion. A number of local nonprofit organizations will be participating in the event and hope you will donate to their individual causes.

This holiday season is expected to bring some of the busiest travel days in U.S. history. That’s what Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on Monday. The data from AAA says more than 55 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this week for Thanksgiving. Buttigieg says his department is preparing for bad weather that could significantly impact travel this week. If you’re traveling, he’s advising you to be prepared for changes.

Interested in making your own Christmas wreaths? There will be a Christmas Wreath Workshop at Foisters’ Flowers and Gifts on December 5th at 6 P.M. Call the shop to reserve your spot.

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is kicking off their 2024 Legislative Update series with a Legislative Preview on December 8th. The forum is a great opportunity for chamber members to interact with state legislators. Visit munciechamber.org for more information and to register.

IPR reports Delaware County has now certified its election results and confirmed victories in two close Muncie City Council races. In District 1, Republican Jeff Green had a nine-vote lead over Democrat Steve Craig. Approved challenged ballots added one to Green’s lead, bringing it to 10. In District 4, Democrat challenger Sara Gullion had a five-vote lead over incumbent Republican Brad Marshall on election night. Challenged absentee ballots approved Friday added four votes to Gullion’s total and none to Marshall’s, bringing Gullion’s lead to nine votes.

A Muncie man died Monday morning in the Jay County jail, the Indiana State Police announced late Monday afternoon. Jail staff had surveillance cameras watching 33-year-old Kevin Tyler Whitted in a padded cell where he was alone. Just after 7:20 A.M. Monday, jail staff saw Whitted fall forward in the cell. The jail nurse went to check on him, and then the nurse told jail staff to call emergency medical services. Jail staff performed CPR on Whitted until emergency medical services arrived and took him to IU Health Jay Hospital, where he later died. Whitted had been sentenced to 16 months last October after pleading guilty to possession of a narcotic drug.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce will ask state lawmakers to consider significantly raising the tax rate Hoosiers pay when buying cigarettes during the 2024 legislative session. The chamber wants to increase the cigarette tax by $2.00 per pack. Chamber Vice President of Health Care Policy and Employment Law Ashton Eller said a tax hike that high would cut down on the number of smokers by 100,000 and raise more than $370 million in revenue.

WRTV reports Muncie police officer Corey Posey admitted to lying on a police report about his fellow officer’s excessive force on a suspect. Posey appeared in court yesterday and entered a guilty plea to Obstruction of Justice (Falsification of a Report) following two hung jury trials in 2023. Judge Tanya Walton Pratt did not immediately accept his plea agreement, calling it “extremely lenient since it included one year of probation including 3 months of home detention. Judge Pratt took the matter under advisement and set a court date for January 31st.

Four people were shot at a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio by a gunman who later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims’ conditions are unknown and the motive of the gunman is unclear. The day before, two people were shot and killed outside a Walmart in Anchorage, Alaska, and police are searching for a suspect.

As the U.S. heads into the fourth holiday season since the pandemic’s onset, most Americans aren’t worried about COVID-19 spread or prevention during the holidays this year, a new study has revealed. Many people have not received the latest COVID19 vaccine according to the latest COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey — which could be a reflection of the decreased concern. FOX news reports The U.S. Army has sent letters to former service members dismissed for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, informing them they can request corrections of their discharge records, as the military branch reportedly struggles with recruitment three years after the onset of the pandemic.

Yorktown’s Luminary Festival is set for Saturday, December 9th, from noon until 6 P.M. at Yorktown Middle School. Santa will be in attendance from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. Both of the school’s gyms will be full of vendors offering their holiday gifts and baked goods for purchase.