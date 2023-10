Yorktown residents will get to be more active if a crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000, by Dec. 16th. If successful, the project led by Yorktown Schools Foundation will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program. MuncieJournal.com reports funds from this campaign will be used to build new sports courts featuring six pickleball courts and two basketball courts.