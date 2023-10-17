BSU Homecoming Week: the Tuesday Plan

Chirp chirp all week – BSU Homecoming Week continues – what’s tonight, Izabelle Horn

From the Steering Committee last week on WMUN.

Six months after NPR ceased posting on Twitter, the move does not seem to have adversely affected traffic to its website and digital platforms. According to an NPR memo, traffic has dropped by only a single percentage point as a result of leaving the social site, now known as X.

WLBC News Bits:

20 days until election day.

The Christmas favorite Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer is celebrating its 40th anniversary of being a number one song.

NBC News will host third Republican presidential debate Nov. 8.

More than four years after Tyler Trent’s passing from a rare bone cancer, Purdue University is ensuring that the memory of the former graduate and devoted Boilermaker football fan will live on through research to cure his disease and other pediatric cancers. Purdue’s new Tyler Trent Pediatric Cancer Research Center within the Purdue Institute for Cancer Research was recently announced.

Muncie Animal Care and Services has an adoption offer

Lots of cats and dogs available. From Connected with Linzi Marie, Saturday’s from 8:30 – 9 a.m. on WMUN.

Now in its 125th year, Muncie’s longest running Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 4, 8am – 2pm. Breakfast, lunch & live music through the day. Credit cards are accepted. 4800 W. Bradford Woods Dr., off Morrison Rd., south of Wal-Mart North.

Prez compares us to efforts being taught BSU – Ball State launches a new news sharing portal – as a way for students to learn more to be in media after graduation. Pres. Mearns explains what it’s all about

Muncie Resident, Tom Farris, Receives State’s Golden Hoosier Award for a Lifetime of Service to His Community. Since 2008, Hoosiers have been recognized for service to their communities recognizing a lifetime of community service and commitment to serving others. The award comes from The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging and cohost, AARP Indiana.

A Halloween study found that most people have a stronger connection to the paranormal than one might think. Just over 60 percent of people admit to having seen a ghost in their lifetime. And more than 40 percent of those surveyed think their pet has seen one, too. One in three people have either lived or stayed in a house they felt was haunted.