Winchester Man Gets 23 Years In Connection With New Castle Man’s Slaying

A Winchester man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his role in the 2018 slaying of a New Castle man. 26 year old

William M. Anderson is charged with attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injuries. The Star Press reports the charges stemmed from the killing of 49-year-old Stephen W. Dunn, who was fatally shot during an attempted holdup in the garage of his mother’s New Castle home on Jan. 9, 2018.