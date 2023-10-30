Madison Circuit Court Jury Finds Man Guilty In Wife’s Murder

It took a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury about one hour to convict Roger Redding in the 2021 stabbing death of his wife.
According to the Herald Bulletin, the 56 year old Redding was on trial for the second time and a jury found him guilty on the murder charge. The judge set sentencing for Nov. 21. Redding faces a maximum prison sentence of 85 years.

